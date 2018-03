COLUMBIANA, Ohio – George Gorcheff passed away Friday, March 16.

George was born June 21, 1928.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at Columbiana Cemetery on Saturday, March 24 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.