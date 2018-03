WARREN, Ohio – George Thomas “G.T.” Badanjek III, 39, of Warren, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018.

George was born January 4, 1979.

Visitation is Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland Wilson Road NE, Howland, Ohio 44484

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the church following visitation.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.