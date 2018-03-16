Grant goes toward reducing high infant death rate in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Helping to reduce infant mortality and assisting mothers in raising healthy babies has been a focus of the State of Ohio for quite some time.

Babies in Mahoning County are at a greater risk of dying before their first birthday than anywhere else in the state.

Now more federal funding is headed to the county to help turn those numbers around.

The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is set to receive close to $500,000 to expand its outreach programs and home visiting services.

Each year, these services will go to about 150 families in the county with young children who are at risk for poor birth or developmental outcomes.

“When we go into the home, we talk about making sure that moms are getting the things that they need for their health, making sure they’re making their doctor’s appointments, making sure they’re preparing for the birth of the child. If they need anything, we try to find them resources and supports,” said Kim Johnson, infant and toddler supervisor with the ESC.

That includes providing families with safe sleep items like baby boxes or even car seats.

Overall, the goal for families in Mahoning County and beyond is to have a healthy birth and a safe home and sleep environment for their little ones.

