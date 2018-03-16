Grant goes toward reducing high infant death rate in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is set to receive close to $500,000 to expand its outreach programs and home visiting services

By Published: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Helping to reduce infant mortality and assisting mothers in raising healthy babies has been a focus of the State of Ohio for quite some time.

Babies in Mahoning County are at a greater risk of dying before their first birthday than anywhere else in the state.

Now more federal funding is headed to the county to help turn those numbers around.

The Mahoning County Educational Service Center is set to receive close to $500,000 to expand its outreach programs and home visiting services.

Each year, these services will go to about 150 families in the county with young children who are at risk for poor birth or developmental outcomes.

“When we go into the home, we talk about making sure that moms are getting the things that they need for their health, making sure they’re making their doctor’s appointments, making sure they’re preparing for the birth of the child. If they need anything, we try to find them resources and supports,” said Kim Johnson, infant and toddler supervisor with the ESC.

That includes providing families with safe sleep items like baby boxes or even car seats.

Overall, the goal for families in Mahoning County and beyond is to have a healthy birth and a safe home and sleep environment for their little ones.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s