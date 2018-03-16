Gretchen Sue Baugher Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio – Gretchen Sue Baugher, 79, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died on Friday, March 16, 2018.

She was born on May 20, 1938, in Titusville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Cora Marie (Harper) and Bert Harold Lundberg.

Gretchen was a 1956 graduate of Titusville High School and completed a two-year college course in medical technology.

In her younger years, she worked at the Titusville Hospital and was top in her field.

In 1950 she met the love of her life at the local swimming hole and later married Robert Nelson Baugher on January 28, 1961.

In 1965 they moved to the Andover, Williamsfield area and opened a tire shop in Andover in 1975. For 20 years, she owned and operated the tire shop and it was her passion to keep the place in order.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover.

Gretchen enjoyed mowing the lawn, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, tending her horses, dogs and cats and was sure to keep the bird feeders full.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Torney Byerley and a brother, George Lundberg.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Robert N. Baugher of Williamsfield, Ohio; four children, John A. (Connie) Baugher of Andover, Ohio, daughter, Linda S. Fee of Williamsfield, Ohio, son, Kevin L. LaRusch of Andover, Ohio and son, Daniel (Kristy) Dismukes of Andover, Ohio; her sister, Hibby J. (Robert) Rusek of Meadville, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Rob, William, Carley, Ellie, Sydney, Jason, Kristin and Jenna; 12 great-grandchildren, Nick, Kaiden, Karter, Grayson, Keegan, Logan, Chloe, Austin, Adelynn, Adryana, Zayne and Josiah and former daughter-in-law, Teresa Baugher of Williamsfield, Ohio.

No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be donated to the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

Services handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.