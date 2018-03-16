Helen Ennett Miller Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Helen Ennett Miller, 89, passed away peacefully at 3:25 a.m., Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Howland, following an extended illness.

Helen was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 22, 1928, the daughter of James and Alice (Curtin) Ennett and has lived in this area all her life.

Helen was a homemaker, a member of Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church of Niles and graduated from Youngstown East High School in 1946.

For many years, Helen was the caregiver for her family members and friends. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cross stitching.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Alice Ann Riffle and her husband, John of Niles; a son, Richard D. Miller and his companion, Debbie of Akron; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Miller, whom she married November 20, 1948 and who died August 9, 2014; a brother, Arthur Ennett and two sisters, Marge Norton and Catherine Jugenheimer.

At Helen’s request, a private memorial service and burial will be held at Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Funeral arrangements at by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences to the family.

