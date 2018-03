BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Construction has started on the new interchange being built on Interstate 680 between Western Reserve Road and the turnpike.

Crews were clearing trees off of Route 164 in Beaver Township on Friday. They’re also in the process of rerouting the utilities.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation will be the area next week, telling businesses about traffic delays due to the construction.

It’s an $11 million project that will be done in November of 2019.