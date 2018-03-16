James Leon McCain Obituary

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Formerly Youngstown) – Funeral services for Mr. James Leon McCain, 86, will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue. He entered eternal rest on Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Veterans Home in Sandusky.

Mr. McCain was born September 18, 1931, in Hope Hull, Alabama, a son of Dennis and Georgia Murphy McCain.

He was a 1950 North High School graduate and enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1952, serving with 82nd Airborne Division. Mr. McCain attended Youngstown College and Central State University and was later employed by Youngstown Sheet and Tube until his retirement in 1984, he then worked as a bus driver for 13 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of Rising Star Baptist Church where he was ordained as a Deacon in 1994. He was a member of the mass choir, male choir, he taught Sunday school and was a past chairman of the Trustee Board.

He will be deeply missed by all.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 33 years, Esther, of Canfield; six daughters, Cheryl (Raymond) Jenkins, Jr. of Austintown, Barbara Howell of Twinsburg, Felicia McCain of Austintown, Sharon Singletary of Youngstown, Margaret Singletary of Columbus and Ruth Anderson of Youngstown; two sisters, Ann (Leslie) P. Outerbridge of Chicago, Illinois and Mary A. James of Dayton; two stepbrothers, James (Anne) Cobbin of Youngstown and John (Janice) Cobbin of Cleveland; a stepsister, Venicee Howell of Youngstown; a sister-in-law, Patricia Cobbin of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, William Cobbin; two brothers, John and King McCain and one stepbrother, Samuel Cobbin.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 23 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to the service.

The family would like to give special thanks to Ohio Veterans Home and Stein Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to