Janet Louise Eakman Obituary

OTTER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Janet Louise Eakman, 82, of Otter Creek Township, passed away at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Greenville on May 7, 1935 to the late Howard and Pearle (Pfaff) Artman.

She was a 1953 graduate of the former Penn High School in Greenville.

She worked for over 40 years as a pharmacy technician at The Corner Pharmacy and Giant Eagle Pharmacy in Greenville, where she retired at the age of 75.

Janet was beloved by many because of her huge heart. She made everyone around her feel special and had a way of making each of her children and grandchildren feel as if they were her favorite.

She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, watching football, playing scratch-off tickets and just spending time with her husband of 63 years. They loved spending time with their family, extended family and many friends, which included a couple’s card club. She also belonged to a lady’s card club, which began when they were just out of high school.

She was a very active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Greenville for over 70 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed singing in the choir.

She will be sorely missed by her family and the many friends she made over the years. We were all blessed to have been part of her life.

A special thank you to Dr. Christopher Esper, his residents and staff of UPMC Horizon Hospitals and to the intensive care and palliative care units and the hospice staff at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Janet is survived by her devoted husband at home, Donald W. Eakman. They were married on June 25, 1954. Also surviving are a sister, Virginia Means and her husband, Cap; a brother, Hud Artman and his wife, Darlene; a brother-in-law, Stanley Penniman; four daughters, Regena Liszka and her husband, Jim, of Greenville, Reneda Eakman of Hermitage, Rhonda Logan of Harmonsburg, Pennsylvania, Roberta Milford and her companion, Dan Madorran, of Havelock, North Carolina; an honorary daughter, Valerie Irby and her husband, Roger, of Transfer; 12 grandchildren, Dale Liszka and his wife, Kelli, Brenda Simmonds and her husband, Kurt, Brent Bartholomew, Bruce Bartholomew, Melinda Adams and her companion, Chuck Munson, Steven Adams and his fiancé, Amy Allen, Jon Logan and his wife, Amanda, Sonya Logan, Travis Logan and his wife, Jen, Jeff Logan and his wife, Kristi, Alexis Bitters and her husband, Alan and Mathew Milford and his wife, Ellen; 17 great-grandchildren, Teddy Liszka, Ellie Simmonds, Mason Bartholomew, Jossalyn Adams, Laryssa Rote, Logan Rote, Wesley Logan, Adela Logan, Ashly Logan, Nathaniel Logan, Trinity Logan, Travis Logan, A.J. Swan, Joaquin Bitters, Aiden Behan, William Behan, Lukas Behan and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Penniman; a brother-in-law, Carl Eakman and his wife, Frieda and two sons-in-law, Jon Logan and Darryl Bartholomew.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Funeral and committal service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 South Mercer Street, Greenville, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018 with Reverend Dr. Carl Nicklas, pastor, officiating.

There will also be visitation at the church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018 prior to the funeral service.

Burial will be held at Stevenson Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 44 South Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.