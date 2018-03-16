John Kresen Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – John Kresen, 81, of Champion, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 16, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 30, 1936 in Warren, the son of John and Mary (Budnar) Kresen and had lived in the area all his life.

John attended Warren G. Harding High School and proudly served his country in the Army, the National Guard and the Air Force Reserves, from where he retired. He also retired from Copperweld Steel and belonged to the Polish National Alliance Club, the Eagles and the VFW.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Fond memories of John live on with his loving wife of 61 years, Norma Jean (Gipp) Kresen, whom he married January 19, 1957; three children, John C. “Jack” (Shirley Kuriatnyk) Kresen of Warren, Craig R. “Randy” (Natalie) Kresen of Orlando, Florida and Carlene (Steve) Barnhart of Mecca; ten grandchildren, Shane, Melody, Crystal, Jack Daniel, Lacey, Steven, Michelle, Mandy and twins, Kyle and Kristin; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Julia Lawrence of Niles and a brother, George Jakus of Alaska.

Preceding him in death are his parents; three sisters, Mary Lawrence, Helen Fasulo, Shirley Dean and a brother, Tony Yakus.

Per his request, cremation is taking place. Services are private.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.