Josephine Belle Vanmeter Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Josephine Belle Vanmeter, age 81 of Warren entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 16, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Josephine was born on December 27, 1936 in Mason, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lawrence Herman and Beatrice Belle (Young) Russell.

She has lived in Warren since 1955, moving here from West Columbia, West Virginia.

Josephine married John Robert Vanmeter, Sr. on March 5, 1953. Josephine and John were blessed with 57 years of marriage before his passing on February 11, 2011.

Josephine worked for 30 years as a harness assembler for Packard Electric.

She was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed playing bingo.

Loving memories of Josephine will be carried on by son, Rodney (Charlotte) Vanmeter, Sr. of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; daughter-in-law, Joyce (Rob) Halstead of Warren; sisters, Carolyn Sue Roush of Coco Beach, Florida, Donna (Junior) Schwartz of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Patricia (Dennis) Knapp of Lorain; brothers, Joseph (Karen) Russell of Wichita, Kansas, Robert (Kathy) Russell of Lorain and Ronnie (Chris) Russell of Lorain; grandchildren, John (Jennifer) Vanmeter III of Warren with whom she lived, Stephanie Vanmeter, Jamie Vanmeter and Jacob Kuritz and six great-grandchildren.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband; son, John R. Vanmeter, Jr.; daughters, Bobbie Jo Lloyd and Hope T. Vanmeter; brother, Eugene Russell and grandson, Rodney Vanmeter, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Josephine will be laid to rest next to her husband, John at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family, please visit www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.