Keith Urban to play Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will play the Covelli Centre this fall.

The “GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR 2018” show is scheduled for Wednesday, October 24. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 23 at the Southwoods Health Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com

The tour will feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 number one songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” said Urban. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”