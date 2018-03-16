Kennedy Catholic continues dominance, punch ticket to Western Final

By Published:
Maceo Austin had a game-high 28 points Friday night to punch Kennedy Catholic's ticket to another Western Final.

WHITEHALL, Pa (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys are heading back to the Western Final for the fourth-straight season as the Golden Eagles topped Shanksville Friday night 77-53 at Baldwin High School.

KC stormed out of the gate, grabbing a 10-point lead after the first quarter.

Four Golden Eagles scored in double-figures led by junior Maceo Austin who had a game-high 28 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 17 points while Isaac Herster had 11 and Mattia Acunzo added 10.

The win moves Kennedy Catholic to 20-4 on the year and own a 13-game winning streak in the state tournament.

The Golden Eagles move on to face Bishop Carroll in the Western Final Monday with a trip to Hershey up for grabs.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s