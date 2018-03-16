Lisbon elementary students share love of reading with special guest

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at McKinley Elementary School have been taking part in Right to Read Week.

Friday, a special guest showed up to read with them.

State Representative John Boccieri sat down with some students to read one of his favorite books, Dr. Seuss’s classic “The Lorax.”

Boccieri spoke to kids about the importance of reading and visiting their local library.

The students have also been taking part in a program in which they read for 15 minutes every day.

“I think what we’re looking for is for students to maybe understand the importance of literacy, and people in their community think it’s important enough to stop in and read to them,” said McKinley Elementary Principal Dan Kemats.

McKinley hosted events every day this week like decorating pizza boxes with characters from books. Students also got a chance to dress up as their favorite character on Thursday.

Friday was “Wear Green Day” for St. Patrick’s Day.