Marvin Leon “Smokey” Devaney Obituary

AKRON, Ohio (Formerly Mineral Ridge) – Marvin Leon “Smokey” Devaney, 78 of Akron, formerly of Mineral Ridge died Friday afternoon, March 16, at Pebblecreek Nursing Center, Akron after a three year battle with lung cancer.

Marvin was born November 29, 1939 in Midkif, West Virginia, a son of the late Thomas and Edna (Lewis) Devaney and came to this area in the 60’s.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as a final processor for General Motors, Lordstown for 30 years, retiring in 1994.

He loved to hunt and fish; especially fly fishing, even tying his own flies but most important to Marvin was his love of golf. He was an avid golfer and was an instructor for children of all ages at the Golf Dome in Girard. Marvin had also taught golf in different school systems including North Jackson. He was very proud of the ones he had taught that later had become professionals. Marvin also wrote a book, Golf’s “Magic Move” Exposed.

He leaves his wife, the former Anna Mae DeLuca, whom he married June 11, 1966; four sons, Marvin L. Devaney II of Waynesboro, North Carolina, Brian (Dawn) Devaney of Niles, Craig Alan (Tammy) Devaney of Akron and Thomas A. (Stephanie) Devaney of Struthers; nine grandchildren; four brothers, Thomas Earl (Dee) Devaney, Dale Devaney, Eddie (Rita) Devaney all of Ashland, Kentucky, Bobby (Liz) Devaney of Medina; one sister, Elizabeth (Paul) Offill of Sebastian, Florida and a sister-in-law, Rose Devaney of Fort Gay, West Virginia. Marvin also leaves his lifelong friend, Jim Reckard of Sarasota, Florida.

Besides his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Devaney, Danny Devaney and Jerry Michael Devaney.

Friends may call on Friday, March 23 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel followed by a prayer service at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Cleveland Clinic/Akron General Challenge Golf, 1621 Flickinger Road, Akron, OH 44312.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

