Mercer County giving away ‘tourism bucks’

The bucks can be used to buy goods and services at participating Mercer County locations

Mercer County is giving away 100 tourism bucks.

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Want $100 to go shopping this weekend? All you have to do is show up.

This Saturday, the first 50 people who show up at 10 a.m. at the Mercer County Visitor Center in Sharon, Gallery Grille in Greenville or Wendell August in Mercer will receive 100 tourism bucks to use in Mercer County all weekend long.

You must be 18 years or older and live outside of Mercer County. Identification is needed to qualify.

The tourism bucks cannot be redeemed for cash, and no change will be given. No copies will be accepted.

They cannot be used for overnight stays. They can only be used for goods, services and gift certificates at participating merchants.

For a list of participating merchants, go to www.visitmercercountypa.com/tourismbucksgiveaway.

The bucks must be redeemed on Saturday or Sunday.

.

