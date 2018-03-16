Missing Pa. teen believed to be in Mexico

The two went missing Feb. 9

Associated Press Published:
Missing person generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Pennsylvania teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.

The alert posted to Twitter on Thursday night says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and the teen may be in danger.

The two went missing Feb. 9, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Yu’s family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the girl is friends with one of Esterly’s daughters.

School records show Esterly signed Yu out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say the teen had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s