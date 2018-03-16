New Warren brewery opening for St. Patrick’s Day

The brewery's grand opening isn't until April 14, but the owner wanted people to have a sneak peek

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After more than a year of work, Modern Methods Brewing Company will open its doors Saturday for a St. Patrick’s Day sneak peek.

Owner Adam Keck was kegging beer Friday afternoon getting ready for Saturday.

He’s hoping to have nine beers on tap, all of which are made on site.

The brewery is located at 125 David Grohl Alley in downtown Warren.

For more information, visit Modern Methods’ Facebook page or www.modernmethodsbrew.com.

