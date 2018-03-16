Newton Falls school board cuts 15 positions

Due to declining enrollment and lack of funding, the Newton Falls Board of Education voted to cut 15 positions by next school year

Newton Falls High School

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to declining enrollment and lack of funding, the Newton Falls Board of Education voted to cut 15 positions by next school year.

The cuts include the following:

  • Seven teaching positions – Three from the elementary school, two in the middle school and two in the high school
  • One administrative assistant
  • Four cafeteria workers
  • Two custodians
  • One guidance counselor

Newton Falls is also looking to close the elementary school. If they do that and cut the positions the district could save $350,000 dollars a year.

The Newton Falls School District has lost $3.6 million in state funding since 1990 due to declining enrollment.

