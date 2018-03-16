Newton Falls school board cuts 15 positions

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to declining enrollment and lack of funding, the Newton Falls Board of Education voted to cut 15 positions by next school year.
The cuts include the following:
- Seven teaching positions – Three from the elementary school, two in the middle school and two in the high school
- One administrative assistant
- Four cafeteria workers
- Two custodians
- One guidance counselor
Newton Falls is also looking to close the elementary school. If they do that and cut the positions the district could save $350,000 dollars a year.
The Newton Falls School District has lost $3.6 million in state funding since 1990 due to declining enrollment.
