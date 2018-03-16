Pa. ex-cop pleads guilty after dog found in trash bag in park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Michael Long entered the plea as part of a deal last week and was sentenced to a year of probation. He also agreed to never own a dog again.

A passer-by came upon the trash bag at a Philadelphia park in November 2016 and noticed a dog’s head visible inside. Animal welfare officers took the emaciated pit bull mix to a shelter for medical care.

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals named the dog Cranberry because it was discovered shortly before Thanksgiving.

She has recovered and been adopted.

Long was fired from the department after charges were filed.

