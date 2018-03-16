Patricia A. Davis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Patricia A. Davis, 42, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Patricia, known by her family and friends as “Patty”, was born August 9, 1975 in Warren, the daughter of the late Kathleen M. Vivian.

She moved to the Youngstown area as a child.

Patty graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

She was a homemaker and was a lifelong area resident.

Patty is survived by her husband of 15 years, Gene R. Davis, whom she married on March 17, 2003; three sons, Terry L. Phillipp, Timothy J. Phillipp and Thomas A. Kusic, all from Youngstown; a brother, Arthur (Rosemary) Waites of Youngstown; a sister, Raelynn H. Dolwick of Petersburg; two nieces, Kayla Dolwick and Josie Dolwick; a nephew, Robert Dolwick; a good friend, Mama Beth of Springfield and her four-legged friend, Lola Marie.

Per Patty’s requests, there will be no calling hours and services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributes take the form of contributions to the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman.