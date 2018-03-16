Phyllis I. Conroy Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio, for Phyllis I. Conroy, 89 of Park Vista Assisted Living, formerly of Canfield, who died Friday evening, March 16, 2018 at Park Vista.

Phyllis was born December 2, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Hazel (Murray) Burnett and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from the Rayen School and had attended Youngstown State University.

Phyllis was a member of Canfield Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, Canfield A.A.R.P. and the D.A R. She was a member of the Canfield Republican Women for over 50 years, P.E.O., the Junior Wimodaughsis Club and the Ladies Auxilliary of the Youngstown Area Grocers.

Along with her husband, Phyllis had owned and operated the Conroy’s IGA on Youngstown’s west side.

Her husband, Thomas Conroy, whom she married July 16, 1976, died February 5, 2002.

Phyllis leaves a brother, Charles (Gerri) Burnett of Clearwater, Florida and her children, Barbara (Tom) Bautsch of Marysville, Nancy Butcher Shepard of Dublin, Cynthia (John) Reid of Tuscon, Arizona, Patricia Potkay of Youngstown, Mary Kay (Joe) Long of St. Simons Island, Georgia, Thomas (Barb) Conroy of Munroe Falls, Barbara (Ted) Cieslak of San Antonio, Texas and Janet (Roy Gutierrez) of Boardman. Phyllis also leaves 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Stanley Potkay; a sister, Norma Wortman and a brother, Robert Burnett.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.