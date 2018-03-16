Renters using Airbnb, other online sites to be taxed in Mercer County

The president of Mercer County's tourism bureau says the tax is to even the playing field for local inns and B&Bs

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – If you use online renting sites like Airbnb, you will soon be paying an extra tax in Mercer County.

Airbnb gives people the opportunity offer short-term lodging by renting their homes or apartments to travelers.

People renting the rooms in Mercer County through the website will now have to pay a 5 percent tax.

This tax would be for online-based renting companies such as Airbnb, HomeAway and Couchsurfing

Currently, there is no tax which gives an unfair advantage to these companies, according to Peggy Mazyck, president of Visit Mercer County, Pa.

“Our properties are experiencing unfair competition because those properties are not under the same requirements that one of our bed and breakfasts or inns might be,” Mazyck said.

The money collected would go to the tourism agency to promote Mercer County. The funds would be used in its five tourism campaigns, promoting shopping, golf, outdoor recreation, wineries and breweries and romantic destinations.

