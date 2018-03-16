Sisters fulfill dream, open restaurant in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two sisters are living their dream in Columbiana.

They have opened up Josie’s Restaurant.

Nicole and Stephanie Quinlan got their start eight years ago by running their family’s bar and kitchen.

That’s when they decided to branch out and open a restaurant in their hometown.

Their menu includes traditional, all-American food with a unique twist. All of the items are homemade.

“Our menu has over 100 menu items. We have all-day brunch. We have soups, salads, burgers, wraps, wings, just a really wide variety. You can come here and pretty much find anything that you would like, and we will make everything made to order,” said Stephanie Quinlan.

Columbiana is known for their mom and pop type restaurants, and it’s important to Nicole and Stephanie Quinlan that Josie’s has a family feel.

For more information on the restaurant, go to Josie’s Restaurant’s Facebook page or www.josiesrestaurant.org.

The restaurant is located at 241 E Park Ave.