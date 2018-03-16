Spain migrant rescue group waits at sea after Libyan threats

The Italian coast guard said it didn't have information about the ongoing rescue.

NICOLE WINFIELD, The Associated Press Published:
Libya Resuce
In this photo taken on Sunday Feb. 18, 2018 photo, refugees and migrants sit on the deck of a rescue ship after being rescued by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, 60 miles north of Al-Khums, Libya. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo)

ROME (AP) — A Spanish rescue ship carrying 216 migrants was waiting Friday to be let into an Italian port after having a high-seas run-in with Libya’s armed coast guard during the rescue.

Proactiva Open Arms said a sick baby and her mother were evacuated to Malta on Friday while the other migrants and crew on the ship waited at sea for instructions.

Proactiva spokeswoman Laura Lanuza said a Libyan coast guard vessel threatened Thursday to shoot Proactiva’s rescue dinghies if they didn’t offload their passengers during the rescue in international waters, 73 miles (117 kilometers) off Libya’s coast. Proactiva refused and eventually the Libyan ship pulled away.

Italy’s coast guard, for the first time, is requiring Spanish authorities to formally ask that the Proactiva ship be allowed to dock, Lanuza said.

The Italian coast guard said it didn’t have information about the ongoing rescue.

A Spanish Foreign Ministry official said authorities in Spain had been following the case since Thursday and were working to get the migrants disembarked as soon as possible. The official, speaking anonymously in line with ministry rules, would not say where Spanish authorities were looking to take Proactiva’s ship.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s