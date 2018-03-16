Spring weather outlook points to warmer-than-average temps

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its spring weather outlook — and it’s looking warm.

It wasn’t too long ago that we were gearing up for winter. The winter weather outlook predicted above-average temperatures and a wetter season.

Last month was the fourth-hottest February on record — three degrees above average. Still, we can’t forget January’s cold snap of 16 days with below-freezing temperatures.

The spring outlook says we are going to be warmer than average for the months of April, May and June. But with that, keep in mind that we can see colder periods, too — including the last week of March.

So even though things will balance out in the end, the weather in northeast Ohio will always have its drastic swings.

