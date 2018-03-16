St. Patrick’s Day weather – looking lucky!

Alexis Walters Published:

ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAG O’ TRICKS
Models show a system of rain and snow showers moving east over Ohio Saturday morning and afternoon.
With the help of some high pressure, that system will stay just to the south of The Valley.
There is a very isolated risk that should the system push slightly north, that Columbiana county could run into a few flurries for the afternoon.

MORE MILD WEEK AHEAD
Highs will sit in the 40s until Tuesday- which is the first day of spring. There is a chance to see rain/snow on the first day of spring too. It is still several days out and models have not been in agreement on timing, we will track this storm and update you on any changes to its timing and path.
Aside from the rain/snow possibility on Tuesday and Wednesday – there is more sunshine for the coming 7 days and 4 days which hold 40s for your highs!

