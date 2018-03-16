Troy J. Gerak Obituary

RAVENNA, Ohio – A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 24 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Troy J. Gerak, 30, who passed away Friday, March 16.

Troy was born January 1, 1988, in Biloxi, Mississippi, the son of Stephen J. and Deborah (Peachock) Gerak.

He was a 2008 graduate of Mogodore High School.

Troy enjoyed woodworking, music and fishing. He will be remembered as a person who deeply cared for his family and friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his father, Stephen, who passed away last year.

Troy will be deeply missed by his mother, Deborah Gerak of Youngstown and his siblings, Jason Gerak (Justine) of Deerfield; Heather Gerak and Alexis Gerak, both of Brookfield.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Gerak, Jr.; his paternal grandfather, Stephen Gerak, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Frank and Lois Wright.

Troy spent much time soul searching and is now at rest with his dad.

The Gerak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, March 24 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 12:00 p.m. service.