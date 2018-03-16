West Branch returns 10 lettermen; Warriors seek NBC crown again

2018 West Branch Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Shawn Alazaus

Record: 20-9

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Last year, the Warriors finished tied for first with Louisville in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference with an 11-3 record. The feat was their third in the past four years (2014, 2015, 2017). West Branch lost their 1B and RHP Connor Hedrick to graduation (.315 BA, 9 2Bs, 20 RBIs; 1.14 ERA, 3-0, 30 IP) and junior Cole Bates to an injury. Ten lettermen return which includes six starters. Senior T.J. DeShields led the team in hitting (.400, 36-90), doubles (10), triples (2), homeruns (2), and runs batted in (30). On the hill, he accumulated a 2.50 ERA as he struck out 26 batters in 28 innings of work. Catcher Seth Schroeder batted .380 (35-92) and led the club with a .496 on-base percentage. Jon Snyder (SS) and Brant Alazaus (RF), also seniors, each had 23 base hits and both scored 20-plus runs and had an OBP of over .400. Snyder drove in 17 runs and finished with 14 steals. Snyder also established himself on the mound as he fanned 27 batters in 27.2 innings. Alazaus had 5 doubles and is one of four players to steal 10 bases or more (11). Brant (4-4) threw 56 innings as he compiled a 0.88 ERA, striking out 60 batters and only walking 7. Senior hurler Gino Sabatine closed out his year with a 1.37 ERA and a 7-0 mark pitching (34 Ks, 51 IP). Junior left fielder Josh Stahler posted a .291 batting average (25-86) with 9 doubles and 20 RBIs. His classmate Jake Lyons (IF) saw action in 19 games and closed out the year with a .314 average (11-35).

“We return a talented group of experienced underclassmen,” indicates coach Alazaus. “This year’s senior class is one of the best we’ve had at West Branch, providing tremendous leadership. We’re expecting to have a strong pitching staff/rotation that we’ll also rely on. A year ago, we struggled defensively. We’re looking to improve our defense. It’ll be a big emphasis/focus on our preseason practices heading into the season.”

The Warriors have advanced to the District round in three of their past four years. Last year, West Branch defeated Hubbard (7-1) before falling to the top seeded Niles (3-0) in the District Semifinal.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 26 – South Range, 5

Mar. 27 – at Marlington, 5

Mar. 28 – Marlington, 5

Mar. 31 – Field, 11

Apr. 3 – Minerva, 5

Apr. 4 – at Minerva, 5

Apr. 6 – Mooney, 5

Apr. 7 – at Lake, 1

Apr. 10 – at Salem, 5

Apr. 11 – Salem, 5

Apr. 13 – Canfield, 5

Apr. 14 – at Poland, 2

Apr. 17 – Carrollton, 5

Apr. 18 – at Carrollton, 5

Apr. 20 – Canton Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 21 – at Kiski Prep (DH), 4

Apr. 24 – Canton South, 5

Apr. 25 – at Canton South, 5

Apr. 27 – Grand Valley, 5

Apr. 28 – GlenOak, 12

May 1 – at Alliance, 5

May 2 – Alliance, 5

May 4 – Kent Roosevelt, 5

May 8 – Louisville, 5

May 9 – at Louisville, 5

May 11 – at Canfield, 5