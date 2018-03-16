WHO’S A GOOD BOY?! Bill would make Labrador retriever state dog of Ohio

WCMH Staff Published:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new bill would make the Labrador retriever the official state dog of Ohio.

State Rep. Jeffery Rezabek introduced House Bill 539, which would designate the Lab as the official state dog.

According to the AKC, the Labrador retriever, part of the sporting group, is the most popular breed of dog in the country.

The AKC writes about the Lab:

The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is America’s most popular dog breed. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around for a family looking for a medium-to-large dog.

 

Friendly, outgoing, high-spirited? Sounds a lot like Ohioans in general, so a Labrador retriever could be a great fit to represent the state.

