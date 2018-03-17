Alyssa M. Honsaker Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Alyssa M. Honsaker, 26, of Newton Falls, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 17, 2018 at University Hospital in Cleveland, after a heroic battle with cancer.

She was born November 3, 1991 in Warren, the daughter of Mark Honsaker and Karen Willforth and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Newton Falls High School, Alyssa worked as an assistant manager at the Lordstown Dairy Queen.

She excelled in basketball, volleyball and track & field in high school and enjoyed the outdoors; especially four-wheeling and camping. She was loved by the entire community and found her greatest love in being a full-time mommy.

She is sadly missed by her mother and stepfather, Karen and George Phillips of Newton Falls; two children, Raegan Elizabeth Honsaker and Kyndal Lynn Phillips; two brothers, Marcus Honsaker and Georgie Phillips and her grandparents.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



