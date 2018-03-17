Artie M. Williamson Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Trinity Baptist Church in Warren, Ohio for Ms. Artie M. Williamson, 74, of Warren, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Ms. Williamson was born April 14, 1943 in Warren, a daughter of John and Fannie Lucille Brandon Grant.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Artie was a dedicated worker for 34 years with General Electric/Ohio Lamp Company, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and its Usher Ministry.

She loved being with her children and grandchildren; enjoyed going to plays, traveling and social games.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Lynette Williamson, Regina (Greg) Edwards and Ralph (Vera) Williamson, Jr. all of Warren and Damon Williamson of Cortland; four grandchildren, Channing McLaurin of St. Louis, Missouri, DeVontae Wesson, D.J. Williamson and Brooklyn Williamson all of Warren; a great-granddaughter, Royce Wesson of Atlanta, Georgia; a Godson, Michael Lewis of Warren and a host of loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Albert Grant.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

