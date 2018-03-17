Beachwood mall on lockdown following reports of shooting; 1 person in custody

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — Beachwood Place mall near Cleveland has been placed on lockdown and evacuated following reports of an active shooter in the area.

WKYC reports one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Another is in custody.

The lockdown at Beachwood Place Mall began around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A Beachwood police dispatcher said the lockdown remained in place more than two hours later.

Shoppers inside the mall locked themselves inside stores when the lockdown occurred while other shoppers ran to the exits.

It’s unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the mall.

Police from Beachwood, Lyndhurst and Cleveland Heights are on the scene.

Just saw an ambulance rush to the scene at Beachwood Mall. Reports of a lockdown with police presence outside. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/g5TFHEt1OH — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) March 17, 2018