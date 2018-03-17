Betty Jean Evans Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services for Ms. Betty Jean Evans, 83, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Avenue. She entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the comfort of her home.

Ms. Evans was born September 8, 1934 in Campbell, a daughter of John Thomas Bevly, Sr. and Curtiss Washington-Bevly.

She attended North High School and was a church mother at Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Ms. Evans was a former member of Triedstone Baptist Church where she began the Nurse’s Ministry and sang in the choir.

She was a past president of V.F.W. Donald Locket Post 6488 Auxiliary and former president of the Mahoning County District Ladies Auxiliary. Ms. Evans sometimes volunteered in the kitchen at the V.F.W. and was a proud member of the NAACP, AARP and as a poll worker. She will be truly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, of whom she made a home with, Donita Mobery of Youngstown; two sons, Thomas Mobery of Germany and Kenneth (Amy) Stoffer of Youngstown; two sisters, Geraldine Bevly-Ahart of Youngstown and Barbara Bevly-Evans of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; two brothers, Larry and Richard Bevly, both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, whom she reared, Kenneth, Kia, Keith and Kevin Stoffer and another grandchild, Damitrus Lewis; five great-grandchildren and special cousins, Ruby Howell of Chicago, Illinois and Lavern Childress of Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Jr., James, Sr. and Clifford, Sr. Bevly and one sister, Debra Bevly-McIntosh.

Friends may call from on Saturday March 24 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

The family sends a special thanks to those who provided special, loving care; nieces, Denise Ahart and Donna Holland and aides, Missy and Angelica.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

