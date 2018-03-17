Brett A. “Sonny” Solley Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Brett A. “Sonny” Solley, age 58, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in the ICU at Cleveland Metro Hospital following a short illness.

Born February 8, 1960 in Warren, he was the son of Lonnie B. and Patricia A. (Beeman) Solley.

Sonny was a NASCAR fan and a car enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors at the family’s camp in upstate Pennsylvania. He never let his disability get in the way of his sense of adventure. He loved to ride his four-wheeler, detail cars and travel to Florida in the winter. He was avid Bob Seger fan and he loved spending time with and caring for his dog, Angel. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his positive attitude toward life and when the sun is shining, he is smiling down on us.

Survivors include his siblings, Gary, Brian and Lisa Solley; nephews, Mark DeRubba, Sgt 1st Class Michael Solley and Brandon Solley; several great-nieces and nephews; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Nathan Solley.

A memorial service will be held at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.; friends will be received at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service.