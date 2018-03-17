Catherine Mary “Kay” Yeager Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at St. Christine Church for Catherine Mary “Kay” Yeager. Kay passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Hospice House.

She was born April 12, 1928 in Cleveland, the daughter of Lawrence J. and Armella M. (Zell) Schuler.

Kay was a graduate of South High School and had attended Youngstown State University.

She retired in 1998 from the Austintown School System where she was the secretary to the superintendent. Prior to going to work for the school, Kay was a legal secretary for Harrington, Huxley and Smith for more than 20 years. Kay was also an Amway Independent Business Owner.

The three things most important to Kay were her family, her church and her business and she cared deeply about all three.

She was an active member of St. Christine Church, where she served as an Eucharistic Minister, daily communicant who lead the Rosary after Mass; as well as the caretaker of the altar servers robes, to name a few of her activities.

Her husband Lloyd T. Yeager, whom she married May 24, 1952, passed away July 1993.

Kay leaves ten children, Marianne Yeager of Austintown, Kathleen (Jack) Nemergut of Youngstown, Thomas (Dianne) Yeager of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Lee (Joy) Yeager of Austintown, Maureen (Jim) Long of Austintown, Lynne (Donald) Quimby of Beech Grove, Indiana, Trudi (Chris) Vetterly of Austintown, Janice (Dick) Dunn of Austintown, Mary Kay (Rob) Shimko of Hicksville, Ohio and John (Heather) Yeager of Austintown; 39 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Kay also leaves two sisters, Ceil Marsteller of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Marie “Rie” (Ted) Handel of Lakewood, Colorado; as well as one sister-in-law, Mary Jean Schuler of Cottage, Michigan and two brothers-in-law, Ben Wicke of Canyon Lake, California and Ken Raske of Surprise, Arizona.

Besides her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tesia Yeager; a great-grandson, Jeremy Channels; three brothers, Larry, Bill and Steve Schuler and three sisters, Helen Joachim, Mel Raske and Trudi Wicke.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Friday, March 23 at the Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, where the Rosary will be recited at 9:00 p.m.

Friends may also call again from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24 at St. Christine Church, where Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either St. Christine Church Memorial Fund or to Hospice House in Kay’s name.

The family would like to extend their thanks and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice House for their love, care and compassion shown to Kay and her family during her time there.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

