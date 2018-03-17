Charlotte J. Diorio Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Church in Poland, officiated by Msgr. William Connell for Mrs. Charlotte J. Diorio who died Saturday morning, March 17 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, surrounded by her family.

Charlotte was born December 6, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of Ludwick “Wally” and Catherine (Smith) Pascarella.

She was a 1963 graduate of South High School and received her RN degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. Charlotte had worked on the Labor and Delivery Unit at St. Elizabeth’s until 1973.

She was a member of the church.

She married her husband, Dr. William Diorio on April 9, 1967, who died on July 4, 2017. One of her favorite stories was about how her father told her that she should marry “that nice lifeguard, Bill Diorio.”

Charlotte was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandma. She spent the majority of her time going to dance recitals, plays and sporting events to support her children and grandchildren. She was always in the stands cheering for a win and was so proud of the talent of her whole family. She never missed a dance recital and told us often that her greatest wish as a young girl would have been to be a Rockette. Having so many granddaughters allowed her to vicariously live out her dream of being a dancer.

Music was a big part of her life and it was a rare occasion to walk into her house without the radio playing. She also loved to have fresh flowers in a vase on the kitchen table. Her vitality and smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Charlotte leaves her two sons, Billy Diorio III and Dominic (Valerie) Diorio; her five daughters, Tina (Anthony) Furano, Mary (Tom) Simko, Gina (PJ) Fecko, Cheryl (Tyson) Schrickel and Patricia (Christopher) Clautti; her sisters, Victoria (Donald) Huffman and Catherine (Gary) Daichendt; her brothers, Jerome (Jerry) Pascarella and Ludwick “Wally” (Sally) Pascarella; 24 grandchildren, Christy, Tommy, Danny and Katie Simko, Lia, Alexa, Patrick, Vincent and Gianna Fecko, Gia, Sophia, Julia and Natalia Diorio, Ella, Mia, Olivia, Tyson and Kendra Schrickel, Christopher, Enzo, Sienna and Gino Clautti and Tony and Tommy Furano and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 20 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the William and Charlotte Diorio Educational fund for their grandchildren at any Home Savings Bank.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 20 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



