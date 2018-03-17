Chicago River dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day, local students march in parade

CHICAGO, IL (WKBN/AP) – It’s a tradition on St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate in the Windy City with thousands of spectators crowding the banks of the Chicago River to be amazed at the river’s temporary hue of emerald green.

For the past 55 years, the city has turned the river green each March 17.

The city says the dye is environmentally safe, though crew members on the boats adding the dye to the river often find themselves washing green from their hair days after the parade.

The river is predicted to remain green for the next few days.

Up on land, Chicago also held its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Along with colorful floats, Irish step dancers and bagpipers, the Canfield High School marching band also performed.

Dressed in red and black, they were seen by over 400,000 people lining the route.

The students arrived in the Windy City on Thursday and will be back on Sunday.