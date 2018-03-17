Creative way of selling Girl Scout cookies brings back Girard customers for 2nd year

The Girard troop says the drive-thru idea was so successful last year that they had to bring it back again

By Published:
A Girl Scout troop from Girard has found a creative way to sell their famous cookies -- you don't even have to get out of your car.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girl Scout troop from Girard has found a creative way to sell their famous cookies — you don’t even have to get out of your car.

Instead of having just a regular cookie booth, Troop 80739 is selling cookies through a drive-thru booth for the second year now.

The girls say the drive-thru idea was so successful last year that they had to bring it back again.

“It’s a drive-thru booth and we sell a lot more cookies that way because they don’t have to get out of their cars in the cold weather,” said Girl Scout Katelyn Maniscalco.

The troop’s drive-thru booth is on the corner of Salt Springs Road and Liberty Street, near Interstate 80. It will be open again on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Their goal is to make enough money to be able to go to summer camp.

The girls also sell cookies from Cordials Carry Out and Catering on West Liberty Street on weekends.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s