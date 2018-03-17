Curtis E. Sarchet Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Curtis Sarchet, age 82, of New Waterford, died on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at the Hospice Hose of Poland.

He was born on August 18, 1935 in Kimbolton, Ohio, a son of the late Raymond and Bessie Milligan Sarchet.

Curtis was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War.

He attended Abundant Life Fellowship, New Waterford and had worked as a truck driver most of his life.

Curtis loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them

He is survived by a daughter, Tina (Robert) Breault of New Waterford; a son, Jeffery Sarchet of Columbiana; two sisters, Martha Carruthers of Little Rock, Arkansas and Joann (Carl) Wisecarver of Newcomerstown, Ohio; three brothers, Daniel (Bonnie) Sarchet, Raymond Sarchet and David (Joyce) Sarchet, all of Dayton, Ohio; granddaughter, Ashley Potter and three grandsons, David, Robert, and Dannen Breault. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion.

Burial will be at the New Kimbolton Cemetery, Kimbolton, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

Arrangements handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.