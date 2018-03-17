East Liverpool crime activity: Woman reports finding child porn

Tuesday, March 6

9:06 a.m. – 100 block of W. 6th St., a man reported that a woman began screaming at him in the parking lot of Sparkle Market, accusing him of committing a criminal act against her. He said the woman recorded the confrontation on her cell phone and posted it on social media.

Wednesday, March 7

9:24 p.m. – 600 block of St. Clair Ave., a woman reported that someone broke into the electric shed behind an assisted living facility. Officers asked the woman to contact the maintenance department as it looked like damage that may have been caused by a worker.

Thursday, March 8

4:54 p.m. – 700 block of Minerva St., a 14-year-old girl was arrested on a warrant from the Sheriff’s Office.

7:22 p.m. – 300 block of N. Shady Lane Dr., a woman reported finding child pornography on her computer. She said her boyfriend put it there. Police seized the computer and they were shown images depicting children and pornographic images, according to a police report. They’re investigating.

Friday, March 9

9:25 p.m. – 100 block of Dresden Ave., Luke Morris, 39, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a turn signal violation and license plate light. Morris was pulled over after leaving what police said was a known drug house. Police said he tried hiding a crack pipe and bag containing suspected crack cocaine in his shoe. Police said other drug items were also found. Additional charges are pending tests on the suspected drugs.

Saturday, March 10

9:23 p.m. – 400 block of E. 5th St., Rameon Sumlin, 27, arrested on a warrant. Police said Sumlin was at a bar, and a bag of suspected crack cocaine was found near the area where he had been standing. The bartender told police that she had just cleaned that area earlier, and the bag wasn’t there.

1:24 p.m. – 1200 block of Main Blvd., a couple reported that someone removed the air conditioning unit from the window and ransacked their house.

Sunday, March 11

6:08 p.m. – 1500 block of Etruria St., a woman reported that an unknown man was looking in the windows of the house and cars. Police said the man had urinated in his pants and was drooling. He denied that he had been drinking, and when questioned, he told police that he was interested in purchasing the home but had been unable to contact the realtor. He was told to contact a realtor to view the house.

10:59 p.m. – 100 block of Wilbert Ave., Kwamaine Williams, 26; arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and obstructing official business; and Tashema Harris, 21, cited for open container. Police reported witnessing a Jeep Cherokee back into a construction trailer in a parking lot. Police said the Jeep Cherokee smelled of marijuana, and the passengers had open bottles of alcohol. One of the passengers, Williams, took off running but was tackled by an officer, according to a police report. Police said he had marijuana. The driver, Joshua Harris, was cited for improper backing. Police said a bag of a white substance was in the vehicle. That substance will be tested, with additional charges pending.

Monday, March 12

4 p.m. – 100 block of Bradshaw Ave., Jenny Stanley, 54, cited for public intoxication. Police said Stanley showed up at Giant Eagle so drunk that she could barely walk.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: