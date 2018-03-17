Eight letter winners return for Ursuline baseball

2018 Ursuline Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Matt Weymer

Record: 7-17

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

The Irish return 8 letter winners in 2018 but must replace Josh Sheetz, Jimmy Kerrigan and Chris Patton. Sheetz hit .276 (16-58) while driving in 17 runs (2nd on the team). Kerrigan finished second on the team with 19 runs scored as he hit for a .267 average (16-60). Patton finished the year with 8 hits in 20 at bats (.400) as he closed out the year with a 1-1 mark on the hill. However, the likes of Bobby Cavalier (.377 BA, 24 Rs, 12 RBIs, 6 2Bs, 2 3Bs), Vince Armeni (.270 BA, 9 2Bs, 19 RBIs) and Colin Balas (.267 BA, 10 RBIs) will all return this season. The Irish return a lot of pitching experience also with the team welcoming back Carmen Cavalier, Joel Kreuzwieser, Jeremy Kreuzwieser and Glenn Griswold. Carmen tossed 26 innings while posting a 4.85 ERA and registering 2 wins (2-2). The Kreuzwiesers accumulated a pair of wins, 44 innings and 33 strikeouts together. Griswold pitched in 4 games, tallying a 2-1 record and a 2.00 ERA in 14 innings.

Coach Matt Weymer points out, “We have a lot of competition for playing time. We’re young but a strength of ours is last year’s hardships as motivation. We’re inexperienced with our pitching depth and we don’t have much in terms of offensive fire power.”

Last year, the 11th seeded Irish defeated Marlington – 6-3 – in extra innings in the Division II Struthers Sectional Semifinal before falling the next day against Poland. Ursuline seeks their first trip back to the Regionals since 2015.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – at Hoover, 2

Mar. 26 – at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5

Mar. 28 – Crestview, 5

Mar. 31 – at Walsh Jesuit, 1

Apr. 2 – Howland, 5

Apr. 3 – Mooney, 5

Apr. 6 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 7 – Western Reserve, 11

Apr. 9 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 12 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 13 – at Bishop Watterson, 5

Apr. 14 – at Canal Winchester (DH), TBA

Apr. 16 – South Range, 5

Apr. 17 – at Canton Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 20 – Massillon, 5

Apr. 21 – vs St. Edward, 3:30

Apr. 21 – vs. Fitch, 7:30

Apr. 22 – TBD

Apr. 25 – at Mooney, 7

Apr. 26 – Poland, 5

Apr. 27 – at GlenOak, 5

Apr. 28 – Warren JFK (DH), 10

May 2 – at Harding, 5

May 4 – Hoover, 5