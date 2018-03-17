Eric “Poopie” Gordon Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Eric Gordon, 58, of Youngstown, who departed this life Saturday, March 17, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Gordon, affectionately known as “Poopie”, was born April 7, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Henry F. and Melrose Bowie Gordon.

He was a 1977 graduate of East High School.

He had worked for 15 years as a driver with the Youngstown Community Action Council, retiring June of 1991. He also worked with Six Brothers Auto Sales.

He loved cars and car auctions and loved spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory his wife, the former Stefonia Rivers; three daughters, Sierra D. Phillips of Houston, Texas, Erica M. Rivers and Shanequa R. (Edmund) Gordon-Miller both of Youngstown; three sons, Dwan X. Rogers of Columbus, Ohio, Maurice Sims and Eric “E Pooh” Gordon, Jr. both of Youngstown; two sisters, Patricia (Conray) Aikens of Lakeland, Florida and Diane M. Gordon of Youngstown; two brothers, Dennis A. (Rochelle) Gordon of Austintown and Tyrone L. Gordon of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; an aunt, Gwendolyn Smith of St. Louis, Missouri and a host of nieces and nephews, including Ronnell Gordon whom he reared and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Kenny Bowie, Cleveland Bowie and Henry “Freddie” Gordon.

Friends may call Saturday, March 24 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services.