Events kick off to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Folks all around town are going to get out and celebrate today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is Saint Patrick’s Day.

You know what that means — all green everything. Folks all around town are going to get out and celebrate the holiday.

O’Donald’s Irish Pub and Grille in Downtown Youngstown will open at 5 am with live music starting at 9 am.

Rolling Mills in Girard will open at 6 am for Kegs and Eggs and will have a concert at 8 pm. Limited tickets are available at the door.

The Federal will serve Pancakes and Pints.

V2 will open at 11 am.

An outdoor tent for Shamrock on the block will open in Downtown Youngstown at 11 am with live music starting at 12:30 pm. There is no cover for this event.

Whistle and Keg will open at 8 am. They are serving Irish food by Bluegrass Kitchen.

