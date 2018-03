KITTANNING, Pennsylvania, (WKBN) – The Farrell girls basketball team lost to Juniata Valley, 67-38 Saturday in a PIAA Class A State Quarterfinal at Armstrong High School.

The Steelers fell behind early and trailed 30-17 at halftime. The Hornets came out firing again in the second half to secure the victory.

Marissa Hopson led Farrell with 19 points, while Mar’Nae Oatis scored 6 points. Halee Smith led all scorers with 28 points.

Farrell rounds out the season with a 14-12 overall record.