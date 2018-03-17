Fonderlin & Stefanec are welcomed back for Mooney in 2018

2018 Cardinal Mooney Baseball Primer

Head Coach: Al Franceschelli

Record: 15-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Seven letter winners return for the Cardinals – Jake Fonderlin, Johnnie Mikos, Brennen Olesh, Antonio Page, Anthony Potesta, Ryan Stefanec, and Will Valintini. Fonderlin hit .429 (30-70) with 7 doubles, a pair of triples, and 20 RBIs. Mikos threw 29 innings on the hill with a 2-0 record and a 4.59 ERA. Olesh provided the Cardinals with strong hitting (.306 BA, 16 RBIs) and also by tossing 36 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 2.67. Page was another player who gave Mooney a presence on the hill (3-2, 22.2 IP) and a solid bat at the plate (.333 BA, 13-39). Poresta batted .309 on 17 of 55 at bats. He also closed out the campaign with four doubles and 11 RBIs. Stefanec led the team in wins (6), innings pitched (48.2), strikeouts (41) and complete games (5), not to mention his low 2.88 earned run average. Mooney returns their entire pitching staff from 2017. Mooney lost their fair share of hitters – Bryce Richey (.519 BA, 14 RBIs), Dean Lauer (.348 BA, 11 RBIs), Chris Lewis (.329 BA, 17 RBIs), Dom Pecchia (.277 BA, 6 2Bs), and Alex Wollet (.265 BA, 12 RBIs) – from last year’s team. With that said, the Cardinals are inexperienced and must start an entire new infield this spring.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – South Range, 3

Mar. 27 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5

Apr. 3 – at Ursuline, 5

Apr. 4 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 5 – Fitch, 5

Apr. 6 – at West Branch, 5

Apr. 7 – Marlington, 2

Apr. 9 – at Crestview, 5

Apr. 10 – at South Range, 5

Apr. 11 – Howland, 5

Apr. 12 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 13 – Hoover, 5

Apr. 14 – at Struthers, 1

Apr. 16 – at Hoover, 5

Apr. 18 – St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 19 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 21 – vs. Hoban at Cene Park, 3:30

Apr. 21 – Canton (MI) at Cene Park, 7:30

Apr. 22 – TBA at Cene Park, TBA

Apr. 25 – Ursuline, 7

Apr. 26 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 27 – at Marlington, 5

May 3 – at Hoban, 5

May 5 – at Warren JFK, 1