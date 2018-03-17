Fonderlin & Stefanec are welcomed back for Mooney in 2018

Mooney will play South Range in their opener.

By Published: Updated:
Cardinal Mooney Cardinals high school baseball

2018 Cardinal Mooney Baseball Primer
Head Coach: Al Franceschelli
Record: 15-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Seven letter winners return for the Cardinals – Jake Fonderlin, Johnnie Mikos, Brennen Olesh, Antonio Page, Anthony Potesta, Ryan Stefanec, and Will Valintini. Fonderlin hit .429 (30-70) with 7 doubles, a pair of triples, and 20 RBIs. Mikos threw 29 innings on the hill with a 2-0 record and a 4.59 ERA. Olesh provided the Cardinals with strong hitting (.306 BA, 16 RBIs) and also by tossing 36 2/3 innings for an earned run average of 2.67. Page was another player who gave Mooney a presence on the hill (3-2, 22.2 IP) and a solid bat at the plate (.333 BA, 13-39). Poresta batted .309 on 17 of 55 at bats. He also closed out the campaign with four doubles and 11 RBIs. Stefanec led the team in wins (6), innings pitched (48.2), strikeouts (41) and complete games (5), not to mention his low 2.88 earned run average. Mooney returns their entire pitching staff from 2017. Mooney lost their fair share of hitters – Bryce Richey (.519 BA, 14 RBIs), Dean Lauer (.348 BA, 11 RBIs), Chris Lewis (.329 BA, 17 RBIs), Dom Pecchia (.277 BA, 6 2Bs), and Alex Wollet (.265 BA, 12 RBIs) – from last year’s team. With that said, the Cardinals are inexperienced and must start an entire new infield this spring.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – South Range, 3
Mar. 27 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5
Apr. 3 – at Ursuline, 5
Apr. 4 – at Fitch, 5
Apr. 5 – Fitch, 5
Apr. 6 – at West Branch, 5
Apr. 7 – Marlington, 2
Apr. 9 – at Crestview, 5
Apr. 10 – at South Range, 5
Apr. 11 – Howland, 5
Apr. 12 – at Springfield, 5
Apr. 13 – Hoover, 5
Apr. 14 – at Struthers, 1
Apr. 16 – at Hoover, 5
Apr. 18 – St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5
Apr. 19 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5
Apr. 21 – vs. Hoban at Cene Park, 3:30
Apr. 21 – Canton (MI) at Cene Park, 7:30
Apr. 22 – TBA at Cene Park, TBA
Apr. 25 – Ursuline, 7
Apr. 26 – at Howland, 5
Apr. 27 – at Marlington, 5
May 3 – at Hoban, 5
May 5 – at Warren JFK, 1

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s