Gary J. Gosser Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gary J. Gosser, 74, of Warren, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born May 3, 1943, in Warren, the son of Fred Wilford and Christina (Sudimak) Gosser and had lived in the area all his life.

Gary attended Warren G. Harding High School, Youngstown State University and The Ohio State University.

He worked for Republic Steel and its successor companies for 43 years and was very active with USW Local 1375.

He served in both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and excelled in baseball and boxing.

He also enjoyed fishing, football, NASCAR, cars shows and traveling, especially to Florida.

He is sadly missed by his companion of sixteen years, Kathryn Spencer of Warren and a brother, Roger Gosser of Warren.

His parents precede him in death.

Services are 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Tom Eisweirth officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the church.

Following the services, cremation will take place.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.