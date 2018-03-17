James “Porky” W. Cordell, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Saturday, March 17, 2018, James “Porky” W. Cordell, Jr., age 40, passed suddenly at home.

He was born in North Carolina on April 20, 1977, to the late James W., Sr. and Elizabeth (Poyssick) Cordell.

Porky is survived by his daughter, Ashley Cordell of Florida; granddaughter, Emberlyn of Florida; fiancée, Alana Sahli of Youngstown, with who he made his home; sisters, Sabrina Cordell of Girard, Angeline Sheehan of Warren and Giuriceo of Liberty and many nieces and nephews.

Porky loved to cook, bake and most of all laugh.

Donations may be made in Porky’s memory to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.