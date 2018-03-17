KC girls fall to Bishop Carroll in state quarterfinals

KITTANNING, Pa (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic girls run at a state championship ended Saturday afternoon as the Golden Eagles fell to Bishop Carroll in the Class A state quarterfinals 58-48.

The Golden Eagles kept the game within two possessions for most of the game but were unable to overcome an 8-point deficit heading to the fourth quarter.

Malia Magestro had a game-high 23 points for KC while Sophia Berardi and Sydney McKnight each had 10.

Alyssa Martinazzi led the way for Bishop Carroll with 22 points while Adie Divido and Emily Keetskel had 10 a piece.

Kennedy Catholic finishes the season 20-6 in Justin Magestro’s first season in charge of the Golden Eagles.