Kennedy Catholic, Sharon learn state semifinal locations

The Sharon and Kennedy Catholic boys learned where they will play Monday in their respective Western Finals.

HARRISBURG, Pa (WKBN)-On Saturday, the PIAA released times and locations for the Kennedy Catholic and Sharon boys state semifinal games on Monday night.

The KC boys will head back to the Pittsburgh area Monday to Gateway High School for their matchup with Bishop Carroll at 7:30PM

The Golden Eagles have won 13-straight state playoff games and are the two-time reigning state champs in Class A.

Sharon will have a short drive to New Castle High School for a 7PM tipoff against Quaker Valley in the Class 4A State Semifinal Monday night.

It is the first time the Tigers have appeared in the Western Final since 1957.

Just a few months ago, the Sharon football team fell to Quaker Valley in the state semifinals.

The Quakers have just one loss on the year, that coming to New Castle, who Sharon beat Friday night.

