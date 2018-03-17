Leslie H. Smith, Sr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Leslie H. Smith will be held Monday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Morris Chapel AME Church with Rev. Mark K. Alexander Pastor officiating and T. James Harrison will deliver the eulogy.

Leslie Howard Smith, Sr., 57, of Sharon passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 in Sharon Regional Health Center.

Leslie known to his family and friends as “Pop-Pop” was born June 9, 1960 in Sharon, a son of the late Charles Smith, Sr. and Cathrine Rose Williams Smith.

He was a 1979 graduate of Sharon High School and was formerly employed as a supervisor at Farmer Cheese retiring after 17 years of loyal service.

He was an expert fisherman and loved to play bingo.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Cathrine Rose Smith; his loving children, Nikkia Stewart, Brian (Mary) Smith, Leslie “Michelle” Stewart-Smith, Candice “Candy” Smith, Christopher Smith, Leslie H. Smith, Jr., Quaylin Smith, Vania Smith, Asani Williams and Asiah Smith; his siblings, Michele Hooe, Nekela Lucas, Charles Smith, Dana (Althea) Smith, Andre (Nicole) Smith; 22 grandchildren; his companion, Veronica Peavy plus a host of other relatives and dear friends, including his best friend Jerry Harrison.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father, Charles Smith, Sr.; his stepfather, Albert Martin; his brother, Torrance D. Smith and his stepson, LeRon Montague.

Friends may call Monday, March 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church

The family will receive friends at 322 Sterling Avenue, Apt I104.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 23 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



